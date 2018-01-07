Spanish army called in as hundreds of cars get buried in snow

7 January 2018 21:34 (UTC+04:00)

Around 250 soldiers were deployed in Spain on Sunday to rescue drivers who spent a night in their vehicles after heavy snow hit the north and central regions of the country, Sputnik reported, citing AFP.

The Spanish emergency military unit UME said it engaged two companies of soldiers and 95 vehicles in the rescue operation.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that on Saturday between 3,500 and 4,000 cars were blocked on the AP6 motorway linking Madrid and the city of Segovia for the whole night. After heavy snowfall, they were left waiting for snowplows to clear the way.

According to Spain's road safety authority DGT, about 1,000 vehicles were still blocked on the AP6 on Sunday.

Spain's emergency services distributed blankets and hot drinks to the trapped drivers advising them to keep their motors running to remain warm.

Around 12:00 GMT UME reported via Twitter that soldiers had managed to link the north part of the motorway with the south and gained access to all the vehicles for their subsequent rescue.

