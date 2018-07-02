Russia extends ban on transit of goods from Ukraine to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan

2 July 2018 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakh company to start selling Hyundai cars in Uzbekistan
Economy news 13:57
Wood Mackenzie: Kazakhstan's new Subsoil Use Code critical to keep its attractiveness for investing (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 13:09
Putin, King of Spain discuss bilateral relations over phone
Russia 12:58
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender for road repair
Tenders 12:58
Investments in food production increase significantly in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 12:24
Changes in Rules of issuing visas come into force in Kazakhstan from July 1
Kazakhstan 12:05
Size of basic pension to increase in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 11:16
Kazakhstan changes rules of transport control on roads
Economy news 09:59
Oil falls amid rising Saudi output, Asian economic slowdown
Oil&Gas 09:39
Plane flying to Tajikistan returned to Moscow because of cockpit decompression
Tajikistan 09:28
5.6-magnitude quake hits 172 km E of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia
Russia 01:58
Russia in World Cup quarter-finals after beating Spain
World 00:10
Russian military expert: Azerbaijan, Russia make joint efforts to solve most complicated issues
Politics 1 July 20:53
Jojug Marjanli hosts ‘Azerbaijan - Russia's only ally in Caucasus’ conference
Politics 1 July 16:44
Political analyst: Relations with Azerbaijan for Russia come to fore
Politics 1 July 16:22
Political analyst: Azerbaijan - Russia's main strategic partner in Caucasus
Politics 1 July 16:14
Iran, Russia need to set up joint bank (Exclusive)
Business 1 July 14:27
Iran, Russia finalizing talks on construction of vaccine production unit– official
Business 1 July 12:36