Turkey prints new banknotes in Erdogan’s honor

9 July 2018 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

New 1 Turkish lira banknotes have been printed in Turkey in honor of the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish media reported July 9.

The news banknotes will be handed out July 9 to the heads of state who will take part in the inauguration ceremony of President Erdogan.

On July 4, the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK) announced the final results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, which took place on June 24.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan gained 52.59 percent of the votes in the presidential election, according to the YSK.

Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) gained 30.64 percent of the votes, Meral Aksener from the Good Party (Iyi Parti) - 7.29 percent, Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) – 8.4 percent, Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi) - 0.89 percent and Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) - 0.2 percent.

As for the parliamentary election, the political bloc of Justice and Development Party gained 42.56 percent, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 11.1 percent of the votes, Republican People's Party – 22.65 percent, Iyi Parti – 9.96 percent, Democratic People's Party – 11.70 percent, Saadet Partisi – 1.23 percent and Vatan Partisi – 0.23 percent of votes.

Thus, the Justice and Development Party will be represented in the country's parliament by 295 MPs, Nationalist Movement Party by 49 MPs, Republican People’s Party by 146 MPs, Iyi Parti by 43 MPs and People’s Democratic Party by 67 MPs.

Saadet Partisi and Vatan Partisi will not be represented in the parliament of the country.

---

