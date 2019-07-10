Ankara uncompromising in buying Russian air defense missiles

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu

Ankara urges the US not to make mistakes with respect to Turkey, Trend reports with reference to the statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry regarding possible sanctions by Washington due to the purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

“We urge the US not to make mistakes with respect to Turkey, which can greatly worsen relations,” reads the statement. “The purchase of the S-400 is an internal affair of Turkey.”

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the General Staff and the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey will determine the exact location of the Russian S-400 missile systems.

He stressed that the supply of S-400 will be held without delay.

On June 21, it was reported that Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be delivered to Turkey on July 15 this year to be timed to the third anniversary of the military coup attempt.

Earlier, Cavusoglu said that the US and NATO specialists may visit Turkey and make sure that the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems do not pose a threat to NATO.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey may receive the S-400 missile systems in July 2019, which is earlier than scheduled. He stressed that despite appeals from the US, Turkey will not abandon the purchase of the S-400.

Initial reports of negotiations between Russia and Turkey on the supply of S-400 appeared in November 2016. The signing of a contract was confirmed by the Russian side on September 12, 2017.

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that the S-400 air defense systems would be deployed from October 2019.

Turkey is the first NATO member state to receive the S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

