Ankara uncompromising in buying Russian air defense missiles

10 July 2019 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Ankara urges the US not to make mistakes with respect to Turkey, Trend reports with reference to the statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry regarding possible sanctions by Washington due to the purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

“We urge the US not to make mistakes with respect to Turkey, which can greatly worsen relations,” reads the statement. “The purchase of the S-400 is an internal affair of Turkey.”

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the General Staff and the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey will determine the exact location of the Russian S-400 missile systems.

He stressed that the supply of S-400 will be held without delay.

On June 21, it was reported that Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be delivered to Turkey on July 15 this year to be timed to the third anniversary of the military coup attempt.

Earlier, Cavusoglu said that the US and NATO specialists may visit Turkey and make sure that the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems do not pose a threat to NATO.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey may receive the S-400 missile systems in July 2019, which is earlier than scheduled. He stressed that despite appeals from the US, Turkey will not abandon the purchase of the S-400.

Initial reports of negotiations between Russia and Turkey on the supply of S-400 appeared in November 2016. The signing of a contract was confirmed by the Russian side on September 12, 2017.

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that the S-400 air defense systems would be deployed from October 2019.

Turkey is the first NATO member state to receive the S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Твиттер: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Third runway being built in new airport in Istanbul
Economy 13:38
Construction of two logistics centers completed in Turkey
Economy 13:22
Energy efficiency can help to save more than half a trillion US dollars
Oil&Gas 13:08
US sees record natgas consumption and production
Oil&Gas 12:55
Qatar acquires hotels in Istanbul
Economy 12:19
Turkey imposing limit on imported goods purchased online
Economy 11:47
Latest
Global FLNG capacity to more than double in next 3 years
Oil&Gas 17:02
Vodafone executives cut share awards by 20% to reflect low stock price
Other News 16:54
Poultry meat manufacturing to be launched in Kazakhstan's region
Economy 16:46
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets MEDEF president (PHOTO)
Politics 16:46
Uzbekistan intends to introduce Tax Free system
Economy 16:45
Kazakhstan to implement projects worth over $2B
Economy 16:36
Revenues from international tourism in Georgia revealed
Tourism 16:30
Azerbaijan’s Texno-Atinak to lay water and sewage pipes abroad
Economy 16:18
Number of hired workers growing in Azerbaijan
Economy 16:15