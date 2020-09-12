Iran reduces import of Turkey-made steel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey's export of steel to Iran decreased by 39.7 percent over the first seven months of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $7.5 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In July 2020, Turkey exported the steel to Iran worth $2 million, which is 20.22 percent less compared to July 2019, said the ministry.

Steel export from Turkey to international markets dropped by 16.4 percent from January through July 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, and amounted to $7 billion.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s steel export made up 7.8 percent of the country's total export over this period.

In July 2020, Turkey exported the steel worth $1 billion to foreign markets, which is 15.4 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry said.

Turkey’s steel export in July 2020 accounted for 7 percent of the country's total export.

Over the past 12 months (from July 2019 through July 2020, Turkey exported the steel worth $12.4 billion abroad.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu