Pentagon requests 705 bln USD in budget for FY 2021

The U.S. Department of Defense requested a total of 705.4 billion U.S. dollars for its fiscal year 2021 budget, according to a proposal from the White House to Congress released Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The sum, asked to be appropriated during the 12-month period starting Oct. 1, includes 636.4 billion dollars for the base budget and 69 billion dollars for Overseas Contingency Operations, also known as war budget, the proposal said.

Put together, the proposed budget package amounts to 4.8 trillion dollars. It increases defense spending by 0.3 percent to 740.5 billion dollars, which, in addition to the Pentagon portion, also funds nuclear weapons programs under the Department of Energy and other agencies.

The annual budget proposal reflects the administration's plan, pending congressional approval.