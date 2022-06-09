US Marines aircraft crashes in California

A military aircraft crashed in California on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Fox News.

The crash occurred near Glamis, located just a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border and west of the California-Arizona border.

A spokesperson for the United States Marine Corps confirmed to Fox News that the aircraft was an MV-22B Osprey belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

"Military and civilian first responders are on site," 1st Lt. Duane Kampa, a Marine spokesperson, said in a statement. He also pushed back on rumors circulating on social media that the aircraft had nuclear material.

"Contrary to initial reports, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft," Kampa said. "More information will be made available as we receive it."

The Naval Air Facility El Centro posted on Facebook just after 11:30 a.m. that it had received reports of a down aircraft near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road. The post said firefighters from the military installation and the Imperial County Fire Department were responding.

No information regarding how many passengers were aboard or possible injuries has been released.