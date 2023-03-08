Importance of Global Baku Forum increases - co-chairman of NGIC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Global Baku Forum has become the main platform in this part of the world, Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press conference dedicated to the X Global Baku Forum.

Serageldin noted that the X Global Baku Forum will take place at a difficult time for the planet. Among the urgent problems that are a threat to progress, he noted the importance of equity issues and the continuance of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The co-chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center also noted the increasing attractiveness of the Center. He concluded by saying that the Center helps promote discussions on important global issues.

The X Global Baku Forum, which will be discussing “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, is scheduled for March 9-11 in Baku.

NGIC annually holds the Global Baku Forum, which has already become the premier event in Eastern Europe, South Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East, providing an opportunity for distinguished leaders and thinkers to discuss the ways and means to overcome some of the world’s most pressing challenges.