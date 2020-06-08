Interest in compulsory real estate insurance growing in Azerbaijan

Economy 8 June 2020 20:08 (UTC+04:00)
Interest in compulsory real estate insurance growing in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Yusif Aghayev – Trend:

Numerous fires and natural disasters that occurred in Azerbaijan last year caused great damage to both residents and property of entrepreneurs, Azerbaijan Insurers Association told Trend.

“So, the importance of property insurance has become apparent again,” the association added. “Since December 2019, the insurance companies have taken various steps to increase public interest in compulsory real estate insurance, organized events, prepared information materials and shoot commercials.”

The campaign continued during the first quarter of 2020, which led to an increase in fees on this type by 95 percent in the first three months of this year compared to the same period of 2019, the association said.

The information activity and raising awareness campaign carried out by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the Compulsory Insurance Bureau, and the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, played an important role in the positive dynamics of an increase in premiums which is being observed.

After the transfer of powers of the regulator of the country's insurance market to the Central Bank, the insurance sector was assessed and analyzed constantly. For this purpose, a number of events were held in Azerbaijan’s Baku city and districts. The various aspects of insurance in Azerbaijan were widely covered in the media. The insurance experts participated in many TV programs and gave interviews.

As a result of these measures, the positive results were obtained in terms of sales growth in compulsory real estate insurance.

The diagram on share of compulsory real estate insurance in non-life insurance market shows the dynamics of the development of the collection of the insurance premiums (marked in blue) and the payment of insurance claims (marked in red) in the non-life insurance segment from 2016 through 2020:

Share of compulsory real estate insurance in non-life insurance market

”As a result of the taken measures, the share of compulsory real estate insurance of individuals greatly increased, but there were not big changes in this type of insurance of the corporate real estate segment,” the association said. “Taking into account that presently, there is a lot of uninsured immovable property in the country, it is possible to say that compulsory real estate insurance has great potential for development in the market.”

“Although this type of insurance is applied in accordance with the law adopted in 2011, its implementation has not yet been subjected to the strict control,” the association added. “To fully bring the oversight mechanism into effect, it is necessary to make the corresponding changes at the legislative level. One of the main tasks now is to digitalize this type of insurance.”

“Of course, the spread of the coronavirus pandemic negatively affected the entire insurance sector,” the association said. “So far, many awareness raising events being conducted by insurance companies as part of compulsory real estate insurance have been reduced or completely stopped.”

“As a result, a great increase in the number of insurance contracts concluded as part of compulsory real estate insurance as it was expected was not achieved,” the association said. “The progress was achieved at a more moderate pace.”

“Nevertheless, the sales volumes within this type of insurance actively increase this year compared to the previous years,” the experts of the association added.

Today, 21 insurance companies and one reinsurance company operate in Azerbaijan.

-----

Follow the author on Twitter: @Yusif62610338

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran to fine any FX currency trade outside Sana, NIMA systems
Iran to fine any FX currency trade outside Sana, NIMA systems
Presentation of Azerbaijani wine held in China via video conference (PHOTO)
Presentation of Azerbaijani wine held in China via video conference (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Azertexnolayn plant discloses volume of products exported abroad
Azerbaijan’s Azertexnolayn plant discloses volume of products exported abroad
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran to fine any FX currency trade outside Sana, NIMA systems Business 20:55
Presentation of Azerbaijani wine held in China via video conference (PHOTO) Business 20:43
Azerbaijan’s Azertexnolayn plant discloses volume of products exported abroad Business 20:37
Turkmenistan’s Halkbank provides loans in agriculture sector Finance 20:36
Azerbaijan to export wine to South Korea Business 20:19
Every fifth securities transaction accounts for primary market in Azerbaijan Finance 20:19
Azerbaijan's Elektrogas decides on export routes for heating equipment Business 20:18
Iran’s CBI announces balance of bank loans Finance 20:10
Interest in compulsory real estate insurance growing in Azerbaijan Economy 20:08
Azerbaijani Azexport portal simplifies exporters' work Business 19:12
Azerbaijan confirms 323 new COVID-19 cases Society 19:00
Azerbaijani MP holds another meeting with voters (PHOTO) Society 18:59
Azerbaijan reveals data on state budget revenues from taxes Finance 18:45
Number of repo transactions significantly increases in Azerbaijan Finance 18:44
Official talks use of RES by private companies in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Oil&Gas 18:22
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 9 Oil&Gas 18:13
Azerbaijan’s Ganja instrument-making plant restoring its production facilities Business 18:13
Israel Aerospace wins $350 million European special mission aircraft deal Israel 17:46
Turkmenistan offers preferred type of deal to foreign investors Finance 17:41
Turkmenistan to prepare program to support economy during pandemic Turkmenistan 17:38
Azerbaijan eyes to increase production of silkworm cocoons Business 17:24
Azerbaijan's companies incur losses on compulsory liability insurance of motor vehicle owners Economy 17:23
German gov't supports its companies to establish co-op with Kazakhstan Business 17:17
Excise tax revenues drop in Georgia Finance 17:15
Canadian housing starts excluding Quebec falls 20.4% in May Other News 17:14
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company’s exports increases Oil&Gas 17:06
Austria strikes €450 million bailout deal for Lufthansa unit Europe 17:05
Total volume of cargo transported by Georgian Railway increases Construction 16:57
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for procurement of desiccants Tenders 16:55
Oman's sultan appoints head of new sovereign wealth fund Arab World 16:53
Turkmenistan unveils data on volume of trade turnover Business 16:47
Uzbekistan introduces ICT in tax administration ICT 16:44
Baku Metro receives new batch of subway cars Society 16:38
French Ladurée setting up its first confectionery in Kazakhstan Business 16:26
Kazakhstan increases cement import from Turkey Turkey 16:25
WoodMac: OPEC+ extension to tighten market more quickly Oil&Gas 16:20
Kazakhstan introduces newly-developed agriculture insurance system Business 16:16
Qatar's import of cement from Turkey declines Turkey 16:09
Forecast: Kazakhstan's GDP growth to drop below zero Business 16:08
Sales of spare parts for trucks down for Azerbaijan's Avtometall company Business 16:07
JP Morgan raises oil price forecasts amid new OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 16:04
Share of micro-firms in Uzbekistan increases in 1Q2020 Business 15:57
Iran reveals value of tropical and semi-tropical fruit exports Business 15:56
JP Morgan: OPEC deal extension to expedite market rebalancing by 2 months Oil&Gas 15:56
BP announces plans to cut 15% of workforce Oil&Gas 15:55
New housing prices slightly up in Kazakhstan Business 15:54
Share of over-counter transactions in national currency grows in Azerbaijan Finance 15:53
Azerbaijan using latest technologies to expand broadband internet coverage ICT 15:52
Sub-compliant OPEC+ members will fail to compensate for not meeting cut levels Commentary 15:35
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 15:32
Uzbek-Korean JV buys horizontal roller blinds via tender Tenders 15:31
Georgian Finance Ministry predicts external debt growth Finance 15:30
Logistics terminal to be established between Iran and Azerbaijan Business 15:24
TAP shareholder sees increase in total income Oil&Gas 15:19
Georgian real property market development slows Business 15:17
Iran's diary producers not allowed to increase prices, says official Business 15:15
FAO: Azerbaijan to achieve significant results within agri-food project Business 15:15
Uganda central bank cuts policy rate to 7% Other News 15:11
Azerbaijan's Natura Inshaat company maintains stable production of building materials Business 15:05
PG&E plans $5.75 bln equity raise to fund bankruptcy exit US 14:55
Uzbekistan establishes sanitary ware production in Fergana region Construction 14:54
Futures rise on optimism over economic revival Finance 14:53
Iran invests in project to transfer water to Lake Urmia Business 14:47
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender for equipment testing Tenders 14:38
Georgia, Romania eye setting up joint commission for economic cooperation Business 14:37
Transport sector of Turkmenistan grows, yet needs state support Transport 14:37
Uzbekistan may establish co-op with Belgian footwear company Business 14:30
Ireland cancels June 11 bond auction in favour of syndicated deal Europe 14:28
Volume of cargo transported via Georgia up Transport 14:28
Kazakhstan to take more measures for SME support Business 14:28
China's finance ministry asks local governments not to ignore debt risks Other News 14:27
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 1-5 Oil&Gas 14:26
Slovenia central bank sees 2020 GDP down 6.5% due to coronavirus pandemic Europe 14:25
Kazakhstan's National Bank reconsiders base rate Finance 14:23
Data on cargo movement via Turkish Zonguldak port revealed Turkey 14:22
Iran launches operation to increase production at South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 14:19
Morgan Stanley flags risk oil price rally will lead to a fall Oil&Gas 14:10
Iran’s South Zagros Oil & Gas Production Company to commission new wells Business 14:08
Iran reveals its COVID-19 statistics for June 8 Society 14:04
Volume of exchange transactions in dollars rises in Azerbaijan Finance 14:04
Kazakhstan approves investment projects to up fixed assets funding Business 13:56
Philippines-based company to produce snacks in Uzbekistan Business 13:45
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds auction, attracts banks' funds Finance 13:43
Uzbekistan developing its telecommunication infrastructure ICT 13:30
Agrotechnical measures needed to prevent invasion of locusts from Iran to Azerbaijan Society 13:26
Georgia continues to expand gas supply network Oil&Gas 13:19
Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce assesses Uzbekistan's measures to combat COVID-19 Economy 13:18
Iran's aluminum ingot production increases Business 13:13
Iran discloses volume of purchased wheat Business 13:12
Turkmenistan announces data on production in agro-industrial sector Turkmenistan 13:10
Turkey discloses data on cargo movement via its Samsun port Turkey 13:06
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for June 9-15 Finance 12:51
Canadian B2Gold to implement investment project in Uzbekistan Business 12:48
German cabinet plans meeting on Friday to implement stimulus package Europe 12:47
Uzbekistan may establish its first tobacco cluster Business 12:41
Azerbaijani investment company talks OPEC+ statements, boosted Brent price Finance 12:38
Turkey discloses volume of cargo movement via its Kocaeli port Turkey 12:35
Iran announces enterprises to be established in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 12:35
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers talks re-introduction of hard quarantine Society 12:32
Gold, silver prices decline in Azerbaijan on June 8 Finance 12:27
All news