Azerbaijan can develop creative industry at minimal cost - Zero Gravity's partner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Azerbaijan has great potential for the development of the creative industry at minimal cost, an investment partner at the Czech Zero Gravity Capital company Vit Hanus said during a panel session on ‘Creative industry 4.0: Towards new global cultural economy’, Trend reports.

"For the development of the creative industry, it’s possible to hold a Top-Gear car show in Karabakh," Hanus noted.

According to him, Zero Gravity is ready to support Azerbaijan in the implementation of these initiatives.

"Their implementation will make a great advertisement for the country, without investing in advertising. Such projects have been implemented in Slovakia, and work is underway to organize them in the US," he added.