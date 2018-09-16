Ilham Aliyev: Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are at highest level

16 September 2018 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Trend:

Today, Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are at the highest level, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a solemn parade marking the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Baku.

“I think there is no other example in the world today for two countries to be so close to each other and support each other,” he noted. “Our unity is manifested in all spheres. This year alone, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and I we have met six times – twice in Azerbaijan, twice in Turkey and twice in international events. Our meetings are of regular nature, and each of them is of great importance. Our political ties are at the highest level.”

“We carry out successful economic cooperation,” Ilham Aliyev added. “Our trade turnover is increasing. Investments amounting to billions of dollars are placed from Azerbaijan into Turkey and from Turkey into Azerbaijan.”

Story still developing

