New infrastructure facility of Azerbaijan's Naval Forces opens (PHOTO/VIDEO)

9 July 2019 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

On the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the work in the sphere of improving combat readiness and the social and living conditions of military personnel of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan is being continued, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry took part in the opening of the new infrastructure facility at one of the military units of the Naval Forces and got acquainted with the conditions created there.

The defense minister viewed the headquarters building, the seamen's barracks, the medical point, other service and administrative premises, as well as the facilities and equipment in the military unit.

The created conditions will help the officers and sailors to carry out the tasks, which the military unit is facing, better and more efficiently.

