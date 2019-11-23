80 fake membership cards per day issued by Azerbaijan’s Musavat opposition party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Alper M. - Trend:

After a criminal case was launched in Germany on the “emigrant business” of Azerbaijan’s Musavat opposition party, new facts have been established, Trend reports Nov. 23.

Thus, it became known that Chairman of the European Coordination Center (ECC) of Musavat Ilham Hasan, accused in a court of Koblenz city on the case of the “emigrant business”, issued 80 fake party membership cards in a day.

This fact was unveiled by Yafez Akramoglu, a former member of the Musavat party, a journalist who now lives in Germany.

Akramoglu presented three membership cards signed by Ilham Hasan: card No. 36, issued on December 5, 2016, No. 16 - April 18, 2017 and No. 96 - April 19 of the same year.

Akramoglu pays attention to the dates and numbers of the cards.

“Membership card No. 36 was issued on December 5, 2016,” the party’s former member said. “After 4 months, that is, on April 18, 2017, card No. 16 was issued, that is, the registration number decreased by 20, although it should have been at least 37. The numbers of the cards change in the opposite direction, and this clearly indicates fraud. A day later, that is, on April 19, card No. 96 was issued. This means that Ilham Hasan issued 80 cards in a day. Decreasing the serial number of issued cards from 36 to 16 for four months from December 2016 to April 2017 is a clear fraud.”

The journalist noted that the party leadership was informed of this falsification.

“In order to inform the party’s leadership of these and other falsifications in 2017, I created a group of members of the Musavat council in Whatsapp,” Akramoglu added. “I also added Isa Gambar to the group. At that time, I didn’t want these issues to become known to public. I believed that we can resolve this issue within the party. Unfortunately, this didn’t work, and few party leaders responded to my call. Namely after reporting this falsification I wrote that “if the Germans find out about this falsification, they won’t forgive this. This time, the ECC will close, and they will also “close business” of a person who is doing this.” For proof, I also shared a screenshot of this message from the group. Pay attention to the last two sentences. Arif Hajili and his supporters ignored my warning at that time. But today, everything that I said becomes true.”

The journalist added that in the Whatsapp group, which he created on May 6, 2017, party leaders reacted differently to this and dozens of other facts of falsification.

“I divided the reactions into three groups: those requiring investigations, defending the falsifiers and keeping silent,” Akramoglu added. “Among those requiring investigations were Tofig Yagublu, Yadigar Sadigli, Vafa Jumshudlu, Elman Fattah, Alya Yagublu and Nemat Karimli (subsequently changed his position cardinally). This is while Gulaga Aslanli, Sahavat Soltanli and Yusif Tagi tried to cover up the traces of falsification. Isa Gambar, Arif Hajili, Ikram Israfil, Nushaba Sadikhli and Arzu Samadbayli simply kept silent.”

In November of 2019 a scandal broke out, when German law enforcement authorities detained former members of one of Azerbaijani opposition parties. Local federal courts chose a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of six months in relation to the detained.

As a result of an investigation conducted by the German police, those arrested involved in “emigration business” in Germany, are suspected of smuggling of at least 20 people to Germany.

In accordance with the decision of the German judicial authorities, former head of correctional institution of Azerbaijan’s penitentiary system Elchin Akbarov, Chairman of the Musavat party’s European Coordinating Council, former head of the Kalbajar executive power Ilham Hasan, party member, Deputy Chairman of the Coordinating Council Mehdi Khalilbayli, Musavat party activist Abdin Javadov, former MP Sabir Rustamkhanli’s brother, Head of Leqat Integration Center, former police chief Alovsat Aliyev, have been arrested.

Among those arrested were also brother of one of opposition leaders, Mehdi Khalilbayli’s driver Rashad Mammadov, Musavat party member Elshan Abdullayev.

