Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss joint energy sector opportunities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has discussed possibilities for joint activities in the energy sector with President and CEO of Saudi Aramco Amin H. Nasser, Trend reports via the minister's post on X.

"During our visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we met with Amin H. Nasser, the President and CEO of Saudi Aramco. We touched upon the conditions available for foreign investors in our country, the opportunities for joint activities in the energy sector, and the potential for collaboration in production projects," the minister said.

Saudi Aramco, formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Group or simply Aramco, stands as a state-owned giant in the petroleum and natural gas sector, serving as Saudi Arabia's national oil company. As of 2022, it ranks as the world's second-largest company by revenue.

