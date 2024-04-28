Kazakhstan imposes temporary ban on chicken egg imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Kazakhstan has imposed a ban on the import of chicken eggs by road for six months, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

The measure applies to the import of eggs from third countries and from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), except in cases of transit through the territory of Kazakhstan or transportation of eggs between the member states of the EEU through the country.

Taken actions aim to support domestic egg producers in the spring and summer periods. The ban will take effect from May 1 of this year.

