Uzbekistan reveals volume of imports in 1Q2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 28. Uzbekistan's volume of imports amounted to $9.4 billion, Trend reports.

The data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency shows that this figure has increased by 4.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023 ($9 billion in January–March 2023)

In the structure of imports, machinery and transportation equipment account for 37.5 percent, industrial goods for 16.4 percent, and chemicals and similar products for 12.3 percent.

The main import partners of goods and services in the foreign trade turnover were China ($2.5 billion), Russia ($2 billion), Kazakhstan ($642.9 million), and Korea ($533.2 million) from January through March 2024.

In the export structure of the country, a significant share was noted in Tashkent, which is 52.8 percent, or $4.9 billion, and the smallest share was recorded at the level of 0.5 percent, or $48.3 million, in the Surkhandarya region.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's import volume amounted to $6.28 billion from January through February 2024 (8.7 percent increase in growth rate year-on-year).