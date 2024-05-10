President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Shusha residents on their returning to native land

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Shusha residents on their returning to the native city, Trend reports.

Speaking at the ceremony to present apartment keys to the first returning residents of Shusha, the head of state noted, “You are returning to your native Shusha after 32 years. I sincerely congratulate you on this wonderful and historic event. You lived with a longing for 32 years, but I am sure that you never forgot Shusha, you knew and believed that you would return here. I also knew it, I also believed in it, and ever since I became President in 2003, I did everything in my power to return you and all the former IDPs to your native land.”