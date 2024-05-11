Heydar Aliyev Foundation deserves congratulations for success it has achieved in such short time span - ICESCO director-general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by the First Vice-President, First Lady, ICESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva, has set noble goals, said ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik as he addressed the 7th “Kharibulbul" International Music Festival in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

The Director-General emphasized that, like in other parts of Karabakh, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has taken on the responsibility for renewing and modernizing the city of Shusha.

“We witness celebrations of fulfillment spreading everywhere. This exemplary Foundation deserves congratulations for the successes it has achieved in such a short time span," he added.