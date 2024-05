BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. On May 11, the opening ceremony of the 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival and the "Shusha - the cultural capital of the Islamic world 2024" year was held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha, Trend reports.

The event was attended by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The festival was well-remembered for its fascinating moments.