Kyrgyzstan, South Korea explore energy cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 11. Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Ibraev, met with South Korea's Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy Ahn Duk-geun in Seoul to discuss collaboration prospects, Trend reports.

The Kyrgyz ministry said the talks covered renewable energy, energy efficiency, innovative technologies, bilateral information exchange, and a memorandum of understanding with Korea.

Kyrgyzstan, which provides over 80 percent of its electricity, has a prominent water resource in Central Asia and has tremendous solar and wind energy potential, according to Ibraev. In addition, the minister invited Ahn Duk-geun to Kyrgyzstan-organized the June 10–11, 2024 International Energy Forum in Vienna.

The ministers pledged to work together on climate change, energy security, and energy conservation programs, as these efforts will entail sharing knowledge and utilizing cutting-edge technology.