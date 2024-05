Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 75.5 manat, or $44.4 (1.92 percent) at the end of this week, Trend reports.

In comparison to last week, the weighted average cost of one ounce of gold experienced a growth of 18.6 manat or $10.9 (0.47 percent), totaling 3,952 manat ($2,324)

Gold ounce value change April 29 3,969 manat ($2,335) May 6 3,926 manat ($2,309) April 30 3,953 manat ($2,325) May 7 3,948 manat ($2,322) May 1 3,883 manat ($2,284) May 8 3,941 manat ($2,318) May 2 3,937 manat ($2,315) May 9 3,941 manat ($2,318) May 3 3,923 manat ($2,307) May 10 4,002 manat ($2,354) Weekly average 3,933 manat ($2,313) Weekly average 3,952 manat ($2,324)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 2.53 manat or $1.49 (5.54 percent) in the reporting period. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 46.7 manat ($27.4), which is 2.66 percent or 1.2 manat (71 cents) more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change April 29 46.4 manat ($27.3) May 6 45.7 manat ($26.88) April 30 45.7 manat ($26.9) May 7 46.48 manat ($27.3) May 1 44.9 manat ($26.4) May 8 46.53 manat ($27.37) May 2 45.4 manat ($26.7) May 9 46.53 manat ($27.37) May 3 45.5 manat ($26.8) May 10 48.27 manat ($28.39) Weekly average 45.5 manat ($26.8) Weekly average 46.7 manat ($27.4)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan during this week rose by 53.3 manat or $31.3 (3.29 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 46.29 manat or $27.2 (2.88 percent) to 1,652 manat ($945.1) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change April 29 1,567 manat ($921.7) May 6 1,622 manat ($954) April 30 1,613 manat ($948.8) May 7 1,640 manat ($964.7) May 1 1,592 manat ($936.5) May 8 1,663 manat ($978.2) May 2 1,631 manat ($959.4) May 9 1,631 manat ($959.4) May 3 1,629 manat ($958.2) May 10 1,675 manat ($985.29) Weekly average 1,607 manat ($945.3) Weekly average 1,652 manat ($945.1)

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 41.3 manat or $24.29 (2.56 percent) during this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium grew by 1.87 percent, or 30.28 manat ($17.8) compared to the indicator of last week, amounting to 1,652 manat ($971.7).

Palladium ounce value change April 29 1,639 manat ($964.1) May 6 1,615 manat ($950) April 30 1,649 manat ($969.9) May 7 1,673 manat ($984) May 1 1,610 manat ($947.1) May 8 1,660 manat ($974.5) May 2 1,624 manat ($955.3) May 9 1,660 manat ($974.5) May 3 1,591 manat ($935.9) May 10 1,656 manat ($974) Weekly average 1,623 manat ($954.7) Weekly average 1,652 manat ($971.7)

