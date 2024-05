BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Today, the lands of the Gazakh district, occupied in 1990 and 1992, have been returned to us without a single shot being fired. The process of delimitation and demarcation is underway on our terms, and this is yet another victory for us, said President Ilham Aliyev during a ceremony to present apartment keys to the first returning residents of Shusha, Trend reports.

