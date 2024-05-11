Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 11 May 2024 12:52 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijani oil prices declined this week, Trend reports.

Produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field, the average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis dropped by $2.33 (2.67 percent) from last week to $85.01 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $85.23 per barrel, while the minimum price was $84.55 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $83.5 per barrel, down $2.28, or 2.66 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $83.72 per barrel, and the minimum was $83.06 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price averaged $2.07 (three percent) lower than last week at $66.87 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $67.15 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $66.25 per barrel.

The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price fell by $2.81 (3.27 percent) to $82.99 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $83.45 per barrel, and the minimum was $82.11 per barrel.

Oil grade/date

07.05.2024

08.05.2024

09.05.2024

10.05.2024

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$84.55

$85.21

$85.23

$85.06

$85.01

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$83.06

$83.72

$83.7

$83.52

$83.5

Urals (EX NOVO)

$66.25

$67.13

$67.15

$66.93

$66.87

Dated Brent

$82.11

$83.32

$83.45

$83.08

$82.99

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more