Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijani oil prices declined this week, Trend reports.
Produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field, the average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis dropped by $2.33 (2.67 percent) from last week to $85.01 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $85.23 per barrel, while the minimum price was $84.55 per barrel.
This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $83.5 per barrel, down $2.28, or 2.66 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $83.72 per barrel, and the minimum was $83.06 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price averaged $2.07 (three percent) lower than last week at $66.87 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $67.15 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $66.25 per barrel.
The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price fell by $2.81 (3.27 percent) to $82.99 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $83.45 per barrel, and the minimum was $82.11 per barrel.
|
Oil grade/date
|
07.05.2024
|
08.05.2024
|
09.05.2024
|
10.05.2024
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$84.55
|
$85.21
|
$85.23
|
$85.06
|
$85.01
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$83.06
|
$83.72
|
$83.7
|
$83.52
|
$83.5
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$66.25
|
$67.13
|
$67.15
|
$66.93
|
$66.87
|
Dated Brent
|
$82.11
|
$83.32
|
$83.45
|
$83.08
|
$82.99
