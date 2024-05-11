Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijani oil prices declined this week, Trend reports.

Produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field, the average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis dropped by $2.33 (2.67 percent) from last week to $85.01 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $85.23 per barrel, while the minimum price was $84.55 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $83.5 per barrel, down $2.28, or 2.66 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $83.72 per barrel, and the minimum was $83.06 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price averaged $2.07 (three percent) lower than last week at $66.87 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $67.15 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $66.25 per barrel.

The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price fell by $2.81 (3.27 percent) to $82.99 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $83.45 per barrel, and the minimum was $82.11 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 07.05.2024 08.05.2024 09.05.2024 10.05.2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $84.55 $85.21 $85.23 $85.06 $85.01 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $83.06 $83.72 $83.7 $83.52 $83.5 Urals (EX NOVO) $66.25 $67.13 $67.15 $66.93 $66.87 Dated Brent $82.11 $83.32 $83.45 $83.08 $82.99

