President Ilham Aliyev highlights restoration of historical monuments during his meeting with Shusha residents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the restoration of historical monuments in the city of Shusha during a ceremony to present apartment keys to the first returning residents, Trend reports.

The head of state said: “Today, the Shirinsu bath was opened after major renovation. The repair and restoration in the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque are nearing completion. The monument to Uzeyir Hajibayli, which was destroyed by the savage enemy, was put back in its place. The bust of Vagif destroyed by the Armenians was restored to its previous appearance and form. The reconstruction of Uzeyir Hajibayli's House destroyed by the Armenians is in progress, it will be ready this year.”