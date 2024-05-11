COP29 President-Designate visits COMSATS headquarters in Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev visited on Friday the headquarters of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) in the capital city of Islamabad, during his visit to Pakistan, Trend reports.

Minister Mukhtar Babayev met with COMSATS Executive Director Mohammad Nafees Zakaria and other officials. Mukhtar Babayev planted a tree at the event also attended by Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination. The discussions revolved around the COP29, including sustainable development and climate change.

Minister Mukhtar Babayev also held discussions with the representatives of Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority on the consequences of climate change.