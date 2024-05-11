Azerbaijan is making great efforts to strengthen Islamic solidarity - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. We are actively working towards Islamic solidarity. Azerbaijan is making great efforts to unite the Islamic world and strengthen Islamic solidarity, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 7th “Kharibulbul" International Music Festival in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “Shusha’s becoming the cultural capital of the Islamic world will provide us with additional opportunities to showcase our culture both to Muslim communities and the global community.”