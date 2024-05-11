Turkmenistan launches commission for organized grain harvest management

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 11. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has approved the composition of the state commission for the organized grain harvest in 2024, Trend reports.

On May 10, during a meeting of the Turkmenistan Cabinet of Ministers, the head of state signed the relevant resolution 'in order to consistently strengthen the country's economic potential and increase wheat production'.

The document instructs the Turkmenobahyzmat State Association to ensure efficient and uninterrupted operation of combine harvesters during the harvest season by setting up proper ground maintenance.

Furthermore, the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan was also instructed, on a contractual basis with the Türkmengallaönümleri State Association, to ensure timely transportation of wheat harvested from the fields to reception points, warehouses, and elevators without losses, as well as uninterrupted and efficient operation of vehicles.

The document permits the Türkmengallaönümleri State Association to transport wheat to reception points, warehouses, and elevators using contractually owned vehicles from other ministries and departments.

Meanwhile, in early February of this year, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on a significant increase in public procurement prices for wheat.

Compared with the purchase prices that have been set since 2019, the price per ton of wheat has been raised 2.5 times – from 800 Turkmen manat ($229) to 2000 Turkmen manat ($572.5).