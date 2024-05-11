Former IDPs return to native Shusha city and Sus village in Lachin district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. A group of IDPs consisting of families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, former pioneer camps, unfinished buildings, and administrative buildings in different districts of the republic left Garadagh district of Baku on May 9, Trend reports.

According to the assignment of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the first group of former IDPs was sent to Shusha City and Sus village in Lachin district. At the first stage, 20 families (88 persons) were resettled to Shusha city and 20 families (75 persons) to Sus village in Lachin district.

After 30 years, as a result of the victory gained by the valiant Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the IDPs were able to return to their native lands voluntarily, safely, and with dignity. Residents of Shusha City and Sus village in Lachin district who returned to their native lands expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for all-around state care.

They also expressed gratitude to the brave Azerbaijani army and heroic soldiers and officers who liberated Azerbaijani lands from occupation, prayed for the repose of the souls of the martyrs who died in this way, and wished patience to their families.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel