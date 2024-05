BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 has occurred in Azerbaijan's Talish mountains area, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Bureau of Earthquake Research.

According to preliminary data, the earthquake took place at nearly 17:23 (GMT +4).

Its epicenter laid at a depth of 18 km.

