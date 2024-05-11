Uzbekistan shares volume of gold, foreign exchange reserves

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 11. Uzbekistan's gold and foreign exchange reserves totaled $35.1 billion in April 2024, Trend reports.

According to data from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, this indicator has increased by 2.9 percent over the month ($34.1 billion in March 2024).

Gold holds the majority of reserves, totaling $26.5 billion. Gold reserves increased by 4.7 percent over the month ($25.3 billion in March 2024).

According to the new figures, foreign currency assets totaled $8 billion in April.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose from $1.66 billion in December 2023 to $34.56 billion on January 1, 2024.

The gold reserves reached $24.63 billion, while foreign currency assets amounted to $9.3 billion.