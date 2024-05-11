Heydar Aliyev Foundation, ICESCO sign memorandum of cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Trend reports.

The memorandum allows for the exchange of experiences in the fields of culture, science, and education, the development of new technologies, and the implementation of joint projects.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, and ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed Almalik addressed bilateral cooperation and past contacts.

The activities and merits of the Foundation's President Mehriban Aliyeva, as the Goodwill Ambassador of ICESCO on issues of civilizational rapprochement and intercultural dialogue, were emphasized.

The meeting noted the foundation's activities aimed at education and culture development, humanitarian projects in Azerbaijan and other countries, as well as interethnic and interfaith relations.

It was mentioned that the signed memorandum would lay the foundation for further successful cooperation.

The importance of the work of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shusha was emphasized.

The selection of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2024 was based on the preservation and restoration of historical religious and cultural monuments following their liberation from occupation, with a focus on cultural and historical heritage preservation.

Cooperation with ICESCO was also discussed in this area.

Then, Almalik visited historical and religious monuments in Shusha, where he familiarized himself with the facts of Armenian vandalism committed during the occupation.

Since 1991, Azerbaijan has been a member of ICESCO, an authoritative international cultural and humanitarian organization that represents more than 50 Muslim states. On November 24, 2006, the title of Goodwill Ambassador of ICESCO was awarded to the First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, expanding these relations.

The organization actively participates in a number of important international events held in Azerbaijan.

At the same time, productive cooperation has been established between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO.

