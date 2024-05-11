Shusha symbolizes heroism, victory, and peace - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Every person who comes to Shusha can clearly see that the Azerbaijani spirit is present here. Shusha did not bow during the occupation and oppression, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 7th “Kharibulbul" International Music Festival in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

The head of state reiterated that the liberation of Shusha through urban battles stands as a proud chapter in the history of Azerbaijan, emphasizing, "Although Shusha is renowned as a cultural hub, it now also symbolizes heroism, victory, and peace."