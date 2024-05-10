Our people have demonstrated such heroism that today, whole world talks about sons of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The people of Azerbaijan have demonstrated such heroism and self-sacrifice that today, the whole world talks about the sons of Azerbaijan and shows respect for our nation, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a ceremony to present apartment keys to the first returning residents of Shusha, Trend reports.

“Because we have restored our right not through negotiations, not at the expense of any concessions from someone, but on the battlefield. We have liberated our cities and villages, we have shed blood and we have had martyrs. All the people of Azerbaijan were as united as a fist for 44 days,” the head of state emphasized.