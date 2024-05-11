Korean companies plan to localize production of green technologies in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 11. Korean companies plan to study the possibilities of localizing the production of green technologies in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance held a meeting with Korean companies to discuss the potential for cooperation in the field of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In particular, the representatives of the Green Economy Development Department of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, the CEO of the Korean Institute of Climate Change (KICC), a researcher at KICC, the Department Manager from Korea Investment and Securities (KIS), the Project Manager at KIS, and the Team Leader from Korea Western Power participated in the meeting.

The Korean side also plans to implement a newly developed project to install modern heat pumps in Uzbekistan’s social facilities, in particular hospitals, greenhouses, and multi-story residential and non-residential buildings.

The project is planned to be implemented for the first time in Uzbekistan, and the possibility of implementing a pilot project in the city of Urgench (Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region) is being studied.

Meanwhile, trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and Korea amounted to $544.1 million from January through March 2024. The volume of exports to Korea reached $10.9 million, while imports totaled $533.2 million during this period.