Visit of some ambassador to Shusha should not be portrayed as favor to us - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The visit of some ambassador to Shusha should not be portrayed as a favor to us, said President Ilham Aliyev during a ceremony to present apartment keys to the first returning residents of Shusha, Trend reports.

"If they come, let them come, but if they don’t, it's not even necessary. As if something might change with their arrival, nothing will change. We have a say here in this land. Our policy is based on international law and justice. If we see revengeful forces raising their head again in Armenia, if France gives deadly weapons to Armenia and if we see that these weapons reach a critical level, then, let no one have any hard feelings. In any case, everyone knows what we are capable of, what our Army is capable of and how strong our determination is. No one can stand in front of us. No one can dictate anything to us or interfere in our internal affairs. We will do what we think is right. After the Second Karabakh War, we told Armenia that let's define the border fairly. If you don't want that, then we will say where we want there to be a border. What will he do, who will he call, let him call 100 times, but what will the result be? I want to say again to both the people of Azerbaijan and those interested in this region that no step should be taken here without our approval. I am sure they will hear my words. They know that I do what I say,” the head of state added.