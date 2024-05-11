Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 11

Iran Materials 11 May 2024 09:54 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 11, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 25 currency prices grew while 12 fell compared to May 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,243 rials. On May 9, one euro was 45,170 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 11

Rial on May 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,609

52,512

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,335

46,275

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,877

3,856

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,874

3,857

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,065

6,056

1 Indian rupee

INR

503

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,579

136,631

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,105

15,103

100 Japanese yens

JPY

26,947

27,022

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,376

5,374

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,112

109,120

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,736

30,615

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,276

25,211

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,278

2,261

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,304

1,302

1 Russian ruble

RUB

458

459

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,744

27,649

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,013

30,995

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

35,896

38,260

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,405

1,399

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,401

31,440

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,658

8,644

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,813

5,814

100 Thai baths

THB

114,232

113,747

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,863

8,856

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,647

30,789

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,243

45,170

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,546

9,544

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,703

15,690

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,614

2,614

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

582

582

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,843

12,843

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,690

24,689

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,966

73,197

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,850

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is the name given to the CBI's announcement of the exchange rate to banks and exchange offices. One euro was equivalent to 483,445 rials and one dollar to 448,794 rials under this system.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 451,396 rials, and the price of $1 was 419,042 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 608,000–611,000 rials, while one euro is about 655,000–658,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more