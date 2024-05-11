Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 11, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 25 currency prices grew while 12 fell compared to May 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,243 rials. On May 9, one euro was 45,170 rials.

Currency Rial on May 11 Rial on May 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,609 52,512 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,335 46,275 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,877 3,856 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,874 3,857 1 Danish krone DKK 6,065 6,056 1 Indian rupee INR 503 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,579 136,631 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,105 15,103 100 Japanese yens JPY 26,947 27,022 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,376 5,374 1 Omani rial OMR 109,112 109,120 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,736 30,615 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,276 25,211 1 South African rand ZAR 2,278 2,261 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,304 1,302 1 Russian ruble RUB 458 459 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,744 27,649 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,013 30,995 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 35,896 38,260 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,405 1,399 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,401 31,440 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,658 8,644 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,813 5,814 100 Thai baths THB 114,232 113,747 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,863 8,856 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,647 30,789 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,243 45,170 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,546 9,544 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,703 15,690 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,614 2,614 1 Afghan afghani AFN 582 582 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,843 12,843 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,690 24,689 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,966 73,197 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,847 3,850 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is the name given to the CBI's announcement of the exchange rate to banks and exchange offices. One euro was equivalent to 483,445 rials and one dollar to 448,794 rials under this system.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 451,396 rials, and the price of $1 was 419,042 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 608,000–611,000 rials, while one euro is about 655,000–658,000 rials.

