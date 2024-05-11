Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 29 April 1,7 6 May 1,7 30 April 1,7 7 May 1,7 1 May 1,7 8 May 1,7 2 May 1,7 9 May 1,7 3 May 1,7 10 May 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0019 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0082 manat and amounted to 1.8286 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro 29 April 1,8238 6 May 1,8297 30 April 1,8199 7 May 1,8303 1 May 1,8114 8 May 1,8257 2 May 1,8224 9 May 1,8257 3 May 1,8246 10 May 1,8316 Average rate per week 1,8204 Average rate per week 1,8286

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble remained unchanged this week. The weighted average rate remained up 0.0003 at 0.0186 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 29 April 0,0183 6 May 0,0185 30 April 0,0182 7 May 0,0186 1 May 0,0183 8 May 0,0186 2 May 0,0183 9 May 0,0186 3 May 0,0185 10 May 0,0185 Average rate per week 0,0183 Average rate per week 0,0186

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0527 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira 29 April 0,0523 6 May 0,0526 30 April 0,0524 7 May 0,0526 1 May 0,0524 8 May 0,0527 2 May 0,0525 9 May 0,0527 3 May 0,0525 10 May 0,0527 Average rate per week 0,0524 Average rate per week 0,0527

