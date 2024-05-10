Azerbaijan Army holds series of events on occasion of 101st anniversary of birth of Great Leader (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. On May 10, under the instruction of the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, a number of events were held in the Azerbaijan Army on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the plan, socio-political training classes, round tables, and conferences were organized, documentaries and videos dedicated to Heydar Aliyev were shown, quizzes, cultural, patriotic and sports events were held, as well as the monument to the Great Leader was visited.

At the events held with the participation of military personnel, representatives of the public and the offices of the military attaches of the Republic of Azerbaijan accredited to foreign countries, the memory of the National Leader and the heroic sons, who became Shehids for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.

The speakers at the events highlighted the glorious life path and multifaceted activities of the Great Leader, work done by him in the economic, political, military, social, cultural, and other fields of Azerbaijan during his presidency, and gratefully recalled the steps taken by the world-renowned politician. It was emphasized that the foundation for Azerbaijan's sustainable development has been laid, and the army development has been done on a legal basis thanks to the extensive state experience and wisdom of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

It was noted today, as in other areas, the political line of the Great Leader in the field of army development is successfully continued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

As part of the events, the creative teams of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, and the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center presented literary-artistic compositions.