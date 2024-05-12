Winner of Eurovision 2024 named

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The final of the 68th International Eurovision Song Contest 2024 took place in Malmö, Sweden, Trend reports.

As a result of voting by television viewers and the national jury of the countries participating in Eurovision, the winner was Swiss singer Nemo Mettler (Nemo) Laurin, gaining 591 points.

Second and third places were taken by Croatia (547) and Ukraine (453), respectively.

The International Eurovision Song Contest 2024 took plane in the Swedish city of Malmö. The second semi-final took place on May 9.