We are the leading state in the Caucasus, and everyone should reckon with us - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Today, on our demand only, four villages of Gazakh district will be returned to us. And it will be like this from now on. We have the say here, we are the leading state in the Caucasus, we are the leading state economically, politically, militarily, in all aspects, and everyone should reckon with us, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a ceremony to present apartment keys to the first returning residents of Shusha, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that both Armenia and the foreign circles behind it, those giving them false promises, will regret if they do not reckon with Azerbaijan.