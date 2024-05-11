It's no wonder that Shusha is considered capital of Caucasus music - ICESCO Director-General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. It's no wonder that Shusha is considered the capital of Caucasus music, said ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik as he addressed the 7th “Kharibulbul" International Music Festival in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

“The city of Shusha is known for its pleasant climate and the genuine sentiments of its residents. It's no wonder that Shusha is considered the capital of Caucasus music, the cradle of plastic arts, the birthplace of ornate Azerbaijani carpets, and a land of songs, thoughts, and poets,” he added.