Uzbekistan joins roster of nations assessed for climate change initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 11. Uzbekistan has joined the list of nations evaluated for their effectiveness in addressing climate change, Trend reports.

According to the Climate Change Performance Index, Uzbekistan now stands in 48th place among 67 countries.

Hydropower remains the dominant renewable source in the electricity system, providing 1.85 GW of capacity, with other renewable sources accounting for no more than 1 percent. Overall, the share of renewable sources, including hydropower, is 8 percent of the energy balance.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan intends to build more than 20 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and is currently working on 28 projects in this direction.

The country is aiming to increase its share of the green energy balance to 40 percent.

At the same time, the energy industry in Uzbekistan has already received $2.1 billion in foreign direct investment. Nearly all regions are constructing solar and wind power plants.

Specifically, the Bukhara, Jizzakh, Kashkadarya, Navoi, Samarkand, and Surkhandarya regions have launched nine large solar and wind power plants with a capacity of 1.6 GW. The Andijan, Samarkand, Surkhandarya, and Tashkent regions put into operation a total of six large and small HPPs with a capacity of 183 MW.