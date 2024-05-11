Azerbaijani PM congratulates Russia's Mikhail Mishustin on his reappointment as PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has congratulated Mikhail Mishustin on his reappointment to the post of Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, the press service of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said, Trend reports.

In the congratulatory letter, Asadov acknowledged Mishustin's commitment to establishing comprehensive relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, based on friendliness, friendly neighborliness, and mutual respect.

He also expressed optimism that Mishustin's government will continue to foster mutually beneficial cooperation and develop an Azerbaijani-Russian strategic partnership.

