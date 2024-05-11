Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil, priced at $85.06 a barrel in the Italian port of Augusta based on CIF, down $0.17 from the previous reading, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.18 (to $83.52 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $66.93 per barrel, which is $0.22 less than the previous price.

North Sea Dated Brent oil price on May 10 totaled $83.08, down $0.37 from the week before.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on May 11.

