Kazakhstan joins ranks of nations with most successful climate change policies

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 11. Kazakhstan has entered the ranking of countries in terms of effectiveness in combating climate change, Trend reports.

According to the Climate Change Performance Index, Kazakhstan ranks 60th out of 67 countries. Kazakhstan jumped one spot from 2023 (61st).

Coming in at number 48 with an index of 46.4, Uzbekistan is Central Asian country to make the cut.

To note, rankings are based on each country’s overall score. This is calculated from the individual scores in four categories, consisting of 14 indicators.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's renewable energy installations generated 6.675 billion kWh of electricity by the end of 2023. This volume accounts for 5.92 percent of total electrical energy production in 2023.

The country currently has 147 renewable energy facilities (over 100 kW) with an installed capacity of 2,903.54 MW: 59 wind power plants with a capacity of 1,409.55 MW; 46 solar power plant facilities with a capacity of 1,222.61 MW; 39 hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 269.605 MW; and three biogas power plant facilities with a capacity of 1.77 MW.

Furthermore, by the end of 2023, 16 renewable energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 495.57 MW had been operational: 12 wind farms with a total capacity of 437.1 MW in the Akmola and Zhetysu regions, 2 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 3.7 MW in the Almaty and Turkestan regions, and two solar power plants with a capacity of 54.77 MW in the Turkestan region.

Hence, a total of 25 renewable energy projects with a combined 599.85 MW of capacity are expected to be commissioned by 2027.