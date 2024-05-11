Kyrgyzstan reports growth in natural gas imports

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 11. Kyrgyzstan imported 145.940 million cubic meters of natural gas from January through February 2024, which is 9.3 percent more than 133.567 million cubic meters during the corresponding period of 2023, Trend reports.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s State Statistical Committee, the value of the imports reached $21.891 million, rising by 9.3 percent compared to $20.035 million in January-February last year.

In particular, 130.116 million cubic meters of natural gas were imported from Russia for $19.517 million and 15.823 million cubic meters from Uzbekistan for $2.373 million.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover totaled $2.255 billion in the first two months of 2024, which is 28.3 percent more than in the same period in 2023 ($1.758 billion). Exports reached $307.5 million, increasing by 18.4 percent compared to January–February 2023 ($259.726 million). Imports amounted to $1.947 billion, up 30 percent from $1.498 billion in the corresponding months of 2023.