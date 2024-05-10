New history of Shusha begins today - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. A new history of Shusha begins today. I said in my address to the nation on November 8, 2020 that we would revive Shusha. Today, we are seeing a reviving Shusha, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a ceremony to present apartment keys to the first returning residents of Shusha, Trend reports.

“It is not only about these are beautiful buildings, there is a lot of large-scale construction going on in Shusha. All the buildings have a beautiful architectural style – the traditional style of Shusha. The conditions are very nice, and I am sure that after a long pause, the residents of Shusha will live here comfortably, create, build and preserve the historical image of their hometown,” noted the head of state.