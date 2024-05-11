Declaration of Shusha as cultural capital of Islamic world - sign of Muslim world's respect for Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The city of Shusha has been designated as the cultural capital of the Islamic world. I would like to express my gratitude to ICESCO, its leadership, and member countries – our brotherly nations - for this decision, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 7th “Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, Trend reports.

“Shusha has been bestowed with this prestigious designation, and we see it as a sign of the Islamic world's continued support and respect for Azerbaijan,” the head of state pointed out.