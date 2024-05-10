Pakistani PM invited to COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received on Friday Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev, Trend reports.

Minister Mukhtar Babayev presented a letter of invitation from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The Pakistani PM asked the minister to convey his gratitude for the sincere invitation and congratulations for hosting COP29, the most important gathering of world leaders, this year, to President Ilham Aliyev. The Prime Minister noted that he is looking forward to COP29.

PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan fully supports Azerbaijan regarding COP29.

Minister Mukhtar Babayev expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his support to Azerbaijan in its preparations for the upcoming COP29.