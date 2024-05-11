Turkmenistan to digitize functioning of pension fund

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 11. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed to carry out work on the creation of an automated electronic information database for the pension fund, Trend reports.

The President gave this instruction to Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradov during a meeting of the Government of Turkmenistan.

The Deputy Chairman reported on the practical steps being taken to implement the 'State Program on Development of the Digital Economy of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025', including creating and commissioning automated electronic information databases and ensuring their accessibility and cybersecurity.

In particular, it was reported on the draft technical conditions and technical specifications of an identical system in the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the Pension Fund of Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, in Turkmenistan, the digitalization process is actively developing in various fields, striving to contribute to the modernization of the economy and improve the quality of life of citizens.

Government-supported programs are aimed at expanding access to the Internet and digital technologies, the introduction of e-government, and digital services in education, healthcare, and other sectors.

Information infrastructure, including digital communications and platforms to better government and public services, is crucial to this process.